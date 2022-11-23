Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,097 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AAON by 21.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AAON by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,385 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $25,023.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $25,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,395 shares of company stock worth $3,580,715. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

