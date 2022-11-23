Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 509,917 shares.The stock last traded at $24.22 and had previously closed at $27.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,671 shares of company stock worth $109,474. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,139,000. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 14.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

