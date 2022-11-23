American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VALQ opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

