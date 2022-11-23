Atria Investments LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Price Performance

ABB stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

