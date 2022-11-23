Atria Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

About Zebra Technologies

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $261.05 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.05 and a 200-day moving average of $298.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

