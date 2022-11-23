KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for United Rentals in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $31.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $32.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $32.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.82.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $356.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.68 and a 200 day moving average of $290.97. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $378.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

