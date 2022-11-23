InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of InterDigital worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in InterDigital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDCC. TheStreet cut shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

