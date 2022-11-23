The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

