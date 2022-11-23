Sigma Planning Corp Has $693,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,982,000 after buying an additional 212,934 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $164.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.