Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $37,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHF opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHF. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

