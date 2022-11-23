Martingale Asset Management L P Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 428.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

UMB Financial Price Performance

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,389 shares of company stock valued at $356,902 over the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $77.48 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

