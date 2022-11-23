The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,813 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after acquiring an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $222.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average is $241.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

