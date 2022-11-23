CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 49,720 shares.The stock last traded at $120.10 and had previously closed at $122.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $243,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,026.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 986,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Featured Stories

