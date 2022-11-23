JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEGI)

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance
Shares of JEGI opened at GBX 87.05 ($1.03) on Wednesday. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 70.30 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.70. The firm has a market cap of £379.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,107.50.
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile
Further Reading
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.