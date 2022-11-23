Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 212,970 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 478,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.