Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 41,692 shares.The stock last traded at $150.89 and had previously closed at $150.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 69,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.