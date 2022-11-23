BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Declares GBX 5.50 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

LON:BRWM opened at GBX 685.50 ($8.11) on Wednesday. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a one year low of GBX 524 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 804.98 ($9.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,544.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 611.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 620.80.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

