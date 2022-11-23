Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 692,078 shares.The stock last traded at $16.73 and had previously closed at $17.01.
EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
