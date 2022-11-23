Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 939,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 22,147,689 shares.The stock last traded at $2.07 and had previously closed at $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 103,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,906.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,519,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,091,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 103,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,906.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,519,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,091,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $81,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,799,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,008,003 in the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

