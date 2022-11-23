Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 478,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,765,554 shares.The stock last traded at $1.71 and had previously closed at $1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.04.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lufax by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Lufax by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lufax by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.