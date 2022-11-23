Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $16.86

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $16.23. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 2,330 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 1.9 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.
Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
Read More
