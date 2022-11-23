Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $16.86

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $16.23. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 2,330 shares trading hands.

CLMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

In other news, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 14,595 shares of company stock worth $253,419 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

