HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Declares GBX 2.06 Dividend

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HICL opened at GBX 166.83 ($1.97) on Wednesday. HICL Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 138.89 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.98 ($2.19). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Pugh acquired 14,000 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($25,659.22).

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

