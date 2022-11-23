Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) to Issue GBX 7.80 Dividend

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,760 ($20.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,335.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,268.27. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 954.50 ($11.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,970 ($23.29). The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,776.67.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($14.19) to GBX 1,700 ($20.10) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($15.96) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

See Also

