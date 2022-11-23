Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Plans GBX 10 Dividend

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crystal Amber Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Crystal Amber Fund stock opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £91.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,036.36. Crystal Amber Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 96.75 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.50 ($1.46). The company has a quick ratio of 441.42, a current ratio of 441.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.86.

About Crystal Amber Fund

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

