Tate & Lyle plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.40 (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 741.40 ($8.77) on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 624.40 ($7.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 814.90 ($9.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,355.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 693.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 743.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.06) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.59) to GBX 850 ($10.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 880 ($10.41) to GBX 780 ($9.22) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 853.75 ($10.10).

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

