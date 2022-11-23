Osmosis Price Tops $1.05 on Top Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00006332 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $296.35 million and $14.68 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

