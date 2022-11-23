Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) Director Robert George Friesen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$11,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 358,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$401,856.
Oroco Resource Trading Down 4.8 %
OCO stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78.
About Oroco Resource
Recommended Stories
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.