Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) Director Robert George Friesen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$11,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 358,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$401,856.

Oroco Resource Trading Down 4.8 %

OCO stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78.

Get Oroco Resource alerts:

About Oroco Resource

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.