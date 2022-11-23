Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after acquiring an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.