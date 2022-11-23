FY2026 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Decreased by Analyst

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $92.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,864,000 after purchasing an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,633,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,864 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

