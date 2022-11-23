Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $20.07

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $19.32. Talos Energy shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 377 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TALO. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

