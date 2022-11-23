Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,133 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 67,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after buying an additional 264,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.