Atria Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

