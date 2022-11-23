iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Stock Position Reduced by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,648 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSG stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

