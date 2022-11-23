Atria Investments LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 263,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61.
iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.
