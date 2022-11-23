Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $1,695,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 32,391 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 965.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 64,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 317.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

