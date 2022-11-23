Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

