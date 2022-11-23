Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,156 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $41,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 100,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $242.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $385.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.