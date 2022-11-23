Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of VeriSign worth $41,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in VeriSign by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in VeriSign by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in VeriSign by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in VeriSign by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $197.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.25. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,531 shares of company stock worth $508,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

