TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in TriNet Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $404,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $873,768. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TNET opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

