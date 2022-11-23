Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,646 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Insider Activity

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 828,337 shares of company stock worth $93,790,105. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $191.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.