Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.78 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DaVita by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DaVita by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DaVita by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

