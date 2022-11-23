Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 24,092 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,092 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,399,000 after purchasing an additional 265,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,257,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,329,000 after purchasing an additional 148,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,634,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,361,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,757,000 after purchasing an additional 433,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

