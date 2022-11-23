Deutsche Bank AG Has $45.52 Million Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,635,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,441,341 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $45,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITUB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

