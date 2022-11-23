Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $367.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

