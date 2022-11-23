Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

Shares of MOH opened at $316.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.07.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

