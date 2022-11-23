DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.68% of DCP Midstream worth $42,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

