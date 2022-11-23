Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of Abiomed worth $42,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.81.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

