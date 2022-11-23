Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,948 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

