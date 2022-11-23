Deutsche Bank AG Has $44.39 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $401.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
