Deutsche Bank AG Has $44.39 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $401.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.