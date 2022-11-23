Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.48% of NRG Energy worth $42,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

